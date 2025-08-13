Court dismisses case against Kampala woman accused of killing baby

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has dismissed a case against a 20-year-old woman accused of killing her newborn baby, citing lack of prosecution.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi ruled on Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence to sustain the case against Susan Nakitende, a resident of Ddungu Zone, Kisaasi, in Nakawa Division, Kampala.

“This case is dismissed for want of prosecution. The accused is hereby discharged unless brought on other charges,” Kayizzi said.

He, however, issued a stern warning: “But do not kill babies after giving birth again.”

Nakitende, a self-employed Muganda woman, had been charged with infanticide under Section 196 of the Penal Code Act.

The law defines infanticide as the death of a child under 12 months caused by a mother whose mind is disturbed due to childbirth.

Court documents state that the incident occurred on May 16, 2025, around 7:00 pm at Ddungu Zone. Nakitende allegedly entered a pit latrine and dropped her fetus inside.

Neighbours Annet Nabatazi and Irene Nabirye became concerned after noticing Nakitende was no longer pregnant. Upon checking the latrine, they reportedly found the fetus and alerted police.

The fetus was recovered and taken to Mulago Hospital City Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Police arrested Nakitende, who, according to investigators, confessed. She was examined on Police Form 24 and recorded a charge and caution statement.

However, during court proceedings, the prosecution failed to produce sufficient evidence or necessary witnesses, leading to the dismissal of the case for “want of prosecution,” a legal term used when a case is not actively pursued.

Nakitende left court quietly after her discharge, avoiding journalists.