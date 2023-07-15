Court dismisses case against UJA leadership

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed with costs the case in which Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) together with its top leaders had been dragged to court over irregularities in the elections that had been slated for February 25.

Justice Musa Ssekaana held that the first respondent (UJA) is not a public body and does not derive its powers from any written law apart from the incorporation under the Companies Act.

“It is not only surprising but also incredible that the applicant's counsel has chosen to ‘baptise’ this private entity (1st respondent) a public body simply because it brings all journalists together through subscription. A public body is a question of law and is not premised on personal whims or erroneous application of the law,” the judge ruled.

“In the circumstances, the 1st respondent is not a public body and cannot be susceptible to judicial review. The application would fail on this ground alone. It is dismissed with costs to the respondents,” he added.

Although on February 17 this year the same court issued a temporary injunction blocking the UJA elections until the determination of the main suit, the judge ruled that the petitioners had erroneously obtained it.

“The applicants erroneously obtained a temporary injunction against the respondents in conducting their affairs or electing office bearers in accordance with their constitution. They should compensate the respondents under section 65 of the Civil Procedure Act,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

Five journalists (petitioners) including Abubaker Lubowa, Zambaali Bulasio Mukasa, Emmanuel Nkata, Hasifu Sekiwunga, and Martin Kimbowa sued UJA, its current president Mathias Rukundo, and secretary general Emmanuel Kirunda who are the respondents in the case for barring, stopping, eliminating and ejecting them from contesting as candidates for elective positions in the association.

Through their lawyer, Mr George Musisi, the five had challenged the decision of UJA, the current president, and its secretary in rendering them as applicants not able to pass through the stages of nomination as candidates for the elections.

However, through their lawyers, UJA, the current president, and its secretary stated that on December 12, 2022, UJA issued a communication setting out a road map for the upcoming elections and the intending candidates picked nomination forms, paid nomination fees, and submitted the requisite documents for vetting.