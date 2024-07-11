Court dismisses fraud charges against Kampala land board boss Balondemu

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court has dismissed the fraud case against Chairperson of Kampala district land board, Mr David Balondemu over want of prosecution.

When the case came up for hearing on July 11, the presiding grade one magistrate, Ms Winnie Nankya was prompted to dismiss the case after the prosecution failed to present a witness despite being given the last adjournment.

“Since September last year this case has been in court with the prosecution seeking adjournments which have always been granted to present its witnesses in the case which it has failed to adhere to. This matter is hereby dismissed in accordance with Section 119 of the Magistrates Court Act,” Ms Nankya held.

The presiding magistrate further held that prosecution is at liberty to reinstate the case against Mr Balondemu whenever they are ready to prosecute him.

Mr Balondemu has been facing charges of alleged fraud in connection with obtaining more than Shs2 billion from a United States based firm, KG Unlimited LLC together with his co-accused; Mr Joseph Ibona, an accountant at Bloom Advocates Limited and another lawyer, Eric Geoffrey Mkwe.

Prosecution case

It is alleged that between the months of November 2022 and April 2023 at Bloom Advocates located at Kingdom Building in Kampala, Kaweesa, Balondemu, Mkwe, Ibona and others still at large, had intentions to defraud obtained $553,000 (more than Shs2 billion) from KG Unlimited LLC by pretending that they were going to award it a contract of supplying agricultural Drone Sprayers and fertilizers from Ministry of agriculture, animal industries and fisheries, whereas not.

The state contends that the four accused persons and others on the run conspired to commit a felony by obtaining the said money falsely from the American firm.

Second case

Mr Balondemu was granted bail in another case in October 2023 after he was charged for allegedly defrauding a Korean investor of over Shs2 billion in a gold scam.