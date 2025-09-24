Court dismisses hate speech case against TikToker Pressure 24/7

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has dismissed a hate speech case against TikToker Ibrahim Musana, popularly known as Pressure 24/7, after the state failed to present witnesses for over a year.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, in a brief ruling delivered on Wednesday morning, said the continued absence of prosecution witnesses had left the court with no option but to dismiss the case.

"At the last adjournment, the state was ordered to bring the witnesses to testify," Mr Kayizzi said.

"The case came up on August 27, 2025, and this court did the unusual and gave the state the very last adjournment. Today, no witness has appeared to testify against the accused person. Today marks exactly one year and seven months since the accused person took plea but no witness has come to court. It is just fair and just that this case be dismissed for want of prosecution, and I hereby dismiss the same under Section 119 of the Magistrates' Courts Act."

The magistrate further ordered that Musana be set free unless held on other lawful charges and directed that his cash bail deposit be refunded. The ruling brings to an end the case that had been pending before Buganda Road Court since February 2024.

Musana had been charged with promoting hate speech and spreading malicious information through his TikTok account.

According to court records, the state alleged that between August 2023 and February 2024, while in Kampala, Musana used his social media platform to share information likely to degrade or demean leaders, including Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, and State Minister for ICT Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo.

During earlier proceedings, the state told the court they intended to rely on forensic reports and compact discs containing videos posted by Musana. However, despite multiple adjournments, the state never produced the evidence or the intended witnesses.

Musana, who has consistently denied the charges, appeared in court alongside his lawyer, Mr. Kato Tumusiime. While seeking a dismissal, Mr. Tumusiime told the court that his client had endured unnecessary delays. "This matter has been pending for one year and seven months," Mr. Tumusiime said. "Since July 25, 2025, the case was on its last adjournment, but the state never brought a single witness to testify. We seek a dismissal. Justice delayed is justice denied."

With Wednesday's decision, Musana walks free of the hate speech charges that have hung over him for nearly two years.



