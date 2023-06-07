Court dismisses incitement of violence case against Besigye

Buganda Road Court has dismissed one of the cases in which Dr Kizza Besigye has been accused of inciting violence over lack of prosecution. Dr Besigye on Wednesday appeared before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court for the hearing of his case of incitement to violence contrary to section 51(1) (b) of the Penal Code Act Cap 120. However a discharge order was presented discontinuing his trial.

READ: Besigye rules out standing in 2026 election "The state having failed to produce witnesses, the case is on this June 7, 2023 dismissed under section 119 of the Magistrates Courts Act. The accused is here by discharged and set free accordingly unless held on other lawful charges," reads in part the discharge order signed by Grade one magistrate Siena Owomugisha.

HERE: Hearing of inciting violence case against Besigye, Mukaaku flops

For more than a year now, prosecution has not summoned any witnesses to testify against Dr Besigye which has prompted the trial magistrate to dismiss the charge against him.

In May, 2022, Dr Besigye was arrested and charged for allegedly rallying masses to raise up and protest against the high rocketing prices of every commodity including sugar, soap among others.

Prosecution had stated that on May 24, Dr Besigye while at Arua Park Muno Village Shauriyako Parish Central Division in Kampala without lawful excuse at an assembly made statements to members of the public indicating or implying that it would be desirable to demonstrate an act which was calculated to lead to destruction or damage to property.

Dr Besigye is still facing another charge of incitement to violence in relation to the high commodity prices before another magistrate.