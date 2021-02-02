Court dismisses Jinja City Mayoral vote recount

By Denis Edema More by this Author

Jinja Chief Magistrate, Ms Catherine Agwero, has dismissed without costs a petition filed by NRM's Robert Kanusu seeking a recount of votes from 22 polling stations, after losing the Jinja City Mayoral elections to Mr Peter Kasolo Okocha of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

In her ruling on Monday afternoon, Ms Agwero said the petitioner (Mr Kanusu) had not indicated in his application what exactly the court should address.

“This court finds no background, the petitioner has no vital information and I therefore dismiss the case without costs,” ruled Ms Agwero.

Mr Kanusu was represented by Martin Asingwire of Asingwire & Co & Advocates, while Mr Kasolo was represented by four lawyers, including Mr Alex Luganda (lead lawyer), Mr Abed Nassar Mudyobole and Mr Stephen Muzuusa.

Mr Luganda argued that the applicant's petition is 'nowhere' in the Local Government Act, but only applicable for Presidential and Parliamentary petitions.

Mr Kasolo beat nine other candidates with 11,899 votes, including FDC's Frank Nabwiso who polled 10,398 and Mr Kanusu, who got 9,810 votes.

Two candidates who conceded defeat to Mr Kasolo, including Mr Julius Zziwa (Independent) and Democratic Party's Ivan Godfrey Tibenkana, were present in Court.

Police, however, blocked suporters who had thronged the court to follow proceedings and was only letting in media and those with appointments.



