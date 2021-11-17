Court dismisses Kiconco’s land matter on technicality

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed Medard Kiconco’s application that sought to block investors from utilising more than 130 acres of land at Sissa in Wakiso District.

While dismissing the November 9 application on Monday, presiding judge Esta Nambayo (Civil Division) ruled that the businessman had filed his application before a wrong court.

Justice Nambayo said Mr Kiconco ought to have filed his application before the Land Division of the High Court.

Mr Kiconco, on behalf of the administrators of the estate of the late Festo Banja, sued Ladha Kassam & Co Ltd, for allegedly grabbing and subdividing the disputed land. The Commissioner of Land Registration was also sued.

In his affidavit, the businessman contended that Ladha stealthily secured a court order, confirming that Ladha Kassam & Co. Ltd was the registered owner of the land registered as freehold under Volume 3, Folio 15 land at Sissa.

Mr Kiconco contended that the registration of Ladha Kassam & Co Ltd affected his rights and the rest of the beneficiaries of the late Festo Banja’s estate.

“The said ruling and orders erroneously disregarded the interests of the applicants (Kiconco and other beneficiaries). The applicants and the rest of the beneficiaries of the late Festo Banja’s estate intend to use the said land for modern commercial farming,” the businessman stated in his affidavit.

Mr Kiconco also accused Ladha Kassam & Co Ltd of having constructed on the land.

One of the lawyers representing Ladha Kassam & Co Ltd, Mr Peter Allan Musoke, said the company owned by his clients has been in existence since 1955.

He added that following the expulsion of Asians by President Idi Amin in 1972, the directors later returned and repossessed the land that has been on freehold tenure since 1926.