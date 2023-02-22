Court dismisses petition against Apaa wildlife reserve

The Constitutional Court has dismissed a petition challenging the creation of the East Madi Wildlife Reserve in Adjumani District.

In a unanimous decision, the judges ruled that the case is based on an assertion that the land on which the East Madi Wildlife Reserve was established belongs to the Apaa community in Amuru District, who have a customary interest in the land.

A coram of five judges: Fredrick Egonda-Ntende, Elizabeth Musoke, Christopher Madrama, Monica Mugenyi and Christopher Gashirabake ruled that the assertion was denied by the Attorney General.

Attorney General’s decision

They said the Attorney General made the decision based on a survey conducted by the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development. The survey report showed the land in dispute is situated in Adjumani District.

The judges said the complainant also failed to present evidence to sufficiently prove that the land in question belongs to the Apaa community of Amuru District. They said the Apaa community of Amuru most likely settled on the reserve illegally.

“The report casts doubt on the petitioner’s assertion that the land in question belongs to the Apaa community of Amuru District. I would therefore accept the submission of counsel for the respondent that as the land in issue is located in Adjumani District, it is not owned by the Apaa community of Amuru District and as such that community was not deprived of any interest in the land by the creation of the wildlife reserve. It becomes unnecessary to discuss issues (ii) and (iii) further since they are premised on a false factual foundation,” Justice Musoke held in the lead judgment.

Petitioners

In 2019, Centre for Public Interest Law Limited petitioned court challenging the legality of provisions of the Uganda Wildlife Act, 2019, as well as the constitutionality of the statutory instrument on the Uganda Wildlife (Declaration of Wildlife Conservation Area); (East Madi Wildlife Reserve) Instrument, 2011.

The petitioner also complained that government officials forcefully evicted people from certain pieces of land in Apaa Sub-Parish, Lalaba Parish, Pabbo Sub-County in Amuru District.