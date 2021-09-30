Court dismisses petition against Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality MP Kabuura

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

High Court in Mbarara on Thursday declared Mr Derrick Kabuura as a duly elected Member of Parliament for Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate for the same seat Mr Odo Tayebwa had filed a petition challenging Mr Kabuura’s victory on grounds that the electoral commission did not follow set guidelines and that there was voter bribery and intimidation during the election process.

Mr Tayebwa wanted the court to annul Mr Kabuura’s victory and order for fresh elections in Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality. However, the presiding judge Mr Kazibwe Moses Kawumi dismissed the case with costs arguing that the petitioner lacked evidence.

“Having considered all the allegations, I dismiss the petition with costs. The respondent was validly elected and did not by himself or through any agency with his knowledge consent and with approval to commit any of the malpractices alleged by the petitioner,” said Justice Kazibwe in a judgement read by Acting Deputy Registrar Samuel Twakyire.

Justice Kazibwe further awarded costs to the three lawyers that appeared for electoral commissioner and Mr Kabuura.

“The respondent instructed three law firms in a manner that was quite involving and which would put him into dire consequences if he had lost. I award certificate of costs for three counsels.”

Advertisement

Mr Tayebwa’s lawyer Brian Moogi said that they were not convinced with the judgement and that they will appeal.

“The law provides that the notice be given orally at the date of judgement. Your worship I intend to appeal against the entire decision of the honorable judge and notice so required under rule 29 is hereby given,” Mr Moogi told the court.