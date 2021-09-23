Court dismisses petition challenging Masaka mayor’s academic papers 

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

The High Court in Masaka has dismissed an application seeking to reinstate a petition challenging the election of the Masaka City Mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja.

Mr Willis Mbabazi Bamwesigye who lost the mayoral race went to court claiming that Ms Namayanja did not have the minimum academic requirements to be mayor.

In his application Bamwesigye argued that his earlier case was mishandled by his lawyers which prompted him to file an application seeking reinstatement. Masaka High Court judge, Ketra Katunguka in August dismissed the application filed by Mr Bamwesigye on grounds that it was done late.

In her ruling Tuesday, Justice Katunguka noted that there’s no sufficient cause or justifiable reason that have been established and no prima facie case was shown warranting court to set aside the dismissal orders made by court on August 6, 2021.

“The application has no merit and it is hereby dismissed with costs,” the judgment seen by Daily Monitor reads in part.

Ms Namayanja said Mr Bamwesigye was fighting a lost battle and vowed to defeat him on all fronts.

“Mr Bamwesigye first went to Electoral Commission and when his case was dismissed by the chairperson on ground of lacking merit, he ran to court which equally dismissed the case. He filed a fresh application seeking reinstatement of the same petition which was dismissed yesterday. We will still defeat him even if he goes to international Court,” she said.

When contacted, Mr Bamwesigye said he was not satisfied with the court ruling and has already instructed his lawyers to file an appeal.

“Namayanja’s case is criminal because she was in Parliament for two terms without the required qualifications,” he said.

During the January general election, Ms Namayanja won the race with 28,824 votes against Mr Bamwesigye who came third with 2,421 votes. Mr Emmanuel Lwasa (Independent) got 7,408 votes, Democratic Party (DP)’s Charles Kabanda garnered 841 votes while Robert Kawesi (Independent) polled 105 votes. Other candidates are Mr Muhammad Ssembajja (Independent) who got 190 votes, Mr Pius Kabiswa got 50 while Mr Francis Ssengabi got 20 votes.



