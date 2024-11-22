Court dismisses Shs1 billion legal fees claim case against Tooro Queen

The High Court in Kampala has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Balondemu, Candia and Wandera Advocates against the Tooro Queen Mother that sought to recover over Shs1 billion in professional fees.

Lawyers Alex Candia and David Oundo Wandera's firm sought reimbursement for legal services rendered in two high-profile cases: Civil Suit No. 261/2010, where Queen Best Kemigisa had sought Shs3.831 billion from the late lawyer Bob Kasango, and Criminal Case No. 726/2010, which resulted in Kasango's conviction and sentencing.

However, in his ruling justice Musa Ssekaana held that the law firm failed to provide evidence for demanding payment from the judgment debtor Kasango or attempting to execute the court's judgment which inaction was inconsistent with their claim for professional fees.

The judge further noted that it is not clear how the applicants (law firms) were instructed to watch brief in the criminal matter and on what terms the professional work was to be executed by the lawyers.

The judge explained that the court is weary of allowing every advocate filing an advocate-client bill of costs for work they never intended to bill or to take advantage over a litigant who may not have known the repercussion or consequence of instructions in such matter thus the applicants appear to have been offering professional legal services on loan or credit which they would recover later with assistance of court.

“The law envisages that advocates shall charge fees or professional legal fees from their clients. The advocate should have charged fees or agreed on the fees payable before they engage in an advocate-client relationship,” justice Ssekaana held.

Adding…..“The applicants failed or refused or they seem to have abandoned or they have never bothered to recover until the Judgment debtor passed on. There is no evidence on record to show that the applicants ever tried to recover the decretal awards including the costs from the judgment debtor by way of execution before resorting to recover from their client through an advocate-client bill of costs.”

The Judge held that..” Due to the peculiar circumstances surrounding this case, I decline to grant leave to the applicants, leave to file an advocate-client bill of costs for taxation.”

Justice Ssekaana stressed that professional fees are determined by agreements between advocates and clients. At the initial consultation, advocates should clearly explain their fee structures as representing clients without upfront fee agreements undercuts fellow advocates and undermines professional standards and courts should not assist advocates who fail to establish clear fee arrangements at the outset and later seek compensation.

“In my view there should be a distinction between costs charged between Advocate and client and costs charged between party to party. The advocate charges his client for his professional services, as well as for his disbursements regardless of whether the client has won or lost the case. Therefore, the advocate is entitled to demand payment from his client for the professional services performed by him in accordance with the agreement reached between him and his client when the latter hired him,” he ruled.

Background of the Case

Best Kemigisa acknowledged hiring Balondemu, Candia and Wandera Advocates for a 2010 case to recover over Shs3.831 billion from Bob Kasango and to represent her in a related criminal case. She claimed to have paid legal fees upfront in two Shs5 million installments on February 19 and April 25, 2013. Kemigisa asserted that the law firm failed to recover the court-ordered sum and costs from Kasango before his death.

In contrast, the law firm argued the payments were for a different case, Civil Suit No. 162 of 2012, against Red Pepper Publications Ltd, which had damaged Kemigisa's reputation with false allegations of a U.S. arrest with counterfeit dollars. They stated that Kemigisa paid Shs20 million in instruction fees for this case in three installments: Shs 5 million, Shs10 million and Shs5 million.

The lawyers stated that they served Kemigisa with a demand notice for Shs1.028 billion in professional fees and disbursements, but she refused to pay, claiming she did not owe them.