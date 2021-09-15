Court dismisses with costs petition against Bukooli South MP

By Sandra Babirye More by this Author

The High Court in Iganga District has dismissed with costs- a petition challenging the election of Bukooli South MP in Namayingo District, Mr Abdul Adidwa, which was filed by Mr Stephen Mayende Dede (Independent).

Mr Mayende had, through his lawyers of Kizza and Company Advocates, petitioned Court, demanding the annulment of Mr Adidwa's election citing lack of requisite academic qualifications.

However, the presiding Judge, Justice Godfrey Namundi, dismissed the petition due to lack of substantial evidence.

"The petitioner failed to tell the court where he got evidence pinning the respondent for not having academic credentials," Justice Namundi's ruling read in part.

Court also ruled that the petitioner failed on several procedural grounds after it was established that Mr Mayende did not convince the court that he made statutory oaths since most of his documents were not properly commissioned as required.

The court further noted that Mr Mayende had enough time to correct the inconsistency but failed to utilise his time appropriately.

After the ruling, Mr Mayende's lawyers led by Mr Kizza Magero said their client was dissatisfied with the ruling, and is going to appeal.

Mr Adidwa, however, welcomed the ruling and urged his rival to ‘‘accept the court decision and let Bukooli South prosper under his leadership.’’