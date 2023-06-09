Court dissolves ex-MP Mabikke’s 18-year marriage

The Family Division of the High Court has dissolved the 18-year-old marriage of former Member of Parliament Michael Mabikke and his estranged wife Rosette Tabitha Nakiryowa.

Justice Jeanne Rwakakooko of the Family Division made the judgment, saying Mr Mabikke declined to avail himself to put his essential and material case in his defence.

In the judgement, Justice Rwakakooko granted primary custody of the children to Mr Nakiryiowa while Mr Mabikke was granted visitation rights.

Court also ordered that Ms Nakiryowa is allowed to have physical custody of the children two weekends in a month during school term while during school holidays, both Nakiryowa and Mabikke will equally share their custody.

Justice Rwakakooko ordered that Ms Nakiryowa shall occupy their matrimonial home at Kasanga, Makindye Division, until the youngest child attains the age of 18.

The court ruled that if any rental income is derived from the matrimonial home outside Ms Nakiryowa’s occupation, the said money will be shared by the parties equally.

“The respondent (Mabikke) shall cover medical expenses of the minor children until they attain the age of 18. The respondent shall pay Shs3 million per month as maintenance for the minor children until they attain 18 years,” reads the court decision.

According to court, Ms Nakiryowa and Mr Mabikke shall each pay 50 per cent of the tuition fees of Mabikke William Grace until he completes his Bachelor’s degree.

“The respondent shall pay the school fees of Mabikke Jerome Leo until he completes his Senior Six after which the petitioner and he shall pay 50 percent of the amount of fees required for his further education,” held the judge.

The court directed Mr Mabikke to pay school fees of Nakimuli Megan Gazelle until she completes her PLE examinations after which both parties shall pay 50 percent of the amount of fees for her further education.