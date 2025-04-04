Court erupts in excitement as lawyer Eron Kiiza gets Shs20m cash bail

The High Court in Kampala erupted in jubilation as a section of lawyers, opposition supporters, friends, and relatives celebrated renowned human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza’s release on bail.

After spending 87 days in prison, Mr Kiiza, who is one of the defence lawyers of remanded veteran opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye, was released on a Shs20 million cash bail by Justice Micheal Elubu.

"In the result, I find that the applicant, Eron Kizza, qualifies for admission on bail pending appeal," ruled Justice Elubu, whose court decision was read out by registrar Ssalmu Ngoobi.

Adding: "The applicant shall execute a cash bond of Shs20 million, and each surety is bonded at Shs50 million, only."

Mr Kiiza’s fans and opposition supporters who had filled up the court chanted the Uganda national anthem and liberation songs like, "We shall never, never, never surrender".

WATCH: Lawyers, opposition supporters, friends and relatives of Kampala lawyer Eron Kiiza sing the Uganda national anthem as they congratulate him upon being granted bail this afternoon.

Mr @kiizaeron, who is one of the lawyers of remanded veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza… pic.twitter.com/dUZiPWE967 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 4, 2025



The maverick lawyer was also ordered to deposit his passport with the court and report to the registrar of court every first Monday of the month for an extension of his bail.

Mr Kiiza was on January 7, 2025, summarily convicted and sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment by the General Court Martial sitting in Makindye, Kampala, for contempt of Court.

At the time of the conviction, he was one of the many lawyers who were representing Dr Besigye before the now-frozen military court prior to his appeal case being transferred to Nakawa Court, a civilian court with competent jurisdiction.









Justice Elubu said that he was convinced that the appeal in which counsel Kiiza is challenging his sentence, could be served to full before it is heard, given the slow pace at which the transfer of case files is being done from the military courts to civilian courts with competent jurisdiction as directed by the Supreme Court in January this year.

The jurist also observed that the three sureties, Dr Busingye Kabumba, a lecturer at Makerere University who is also his cousin; Ms Primah Kwagla, a lawyer and Mr Kiiza’s wife, were substantial enough to compel him report to court.

The judge also noted that Mr Kiiza has a fixed place of abode in Central zone A in Kiwatule.

By 9 am, the legal fraternity, civil society had, in fairly huge numbers already camped at the High Court in Kampala to show support for their learned colleague.

The expectations of some of the friends of Mr Kiiza came in a celebratory mood, with one asking which songs they will sing when he is finally released.

"Is it freedom for all or..." a female friend asked her colleagues.

Whoever wanted to access the courtroom was subjected to a thorough body search by the counter terrorism police.







