Court faults EC on Luweero PWDs election

While the Electoral Commission (EC) holds the right to disqualify a candidate from a particular electoral race for breach of guidelines, the determination of the disability status of an individual without the involvement of the National Disability Council and a Medical Doctor is unconstitutional, the Court has ruled.

For now, Mr Herbert Ssekabira a former Luweero District Male Councilor for persons with disabilities whose attempt to seek a second electoral term was blocked by the EC citing his failure to defend his disability status before the EC rendered him unfit for candidature has a second lease of life.

The Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District on October 29, 2021 annulled the election of Mr Suuna Mulema as the elected District Male PWD councilor and ordered for fresh elections.

Mr Ssekabira petitioned the court challenging the unfair manner in which he was disqualified from the race by the EC.

According to court documents, the EC based on information provided by a nonexistent and illegal entity in the name of Legal Disability Rights Advocacy with no legal personality status. The EC under its Chairperson Simon Byabakama did not seek the services of a medical doctor nor involve the National Disability Council in a board decision that disqualified the petitioner from the race.

The Electoral Commissioner through their lawyers had earlier submitted that the Petitioner (Ssekabira) was only in court illegally disguising as a candidate yet by law, he was not.

In his Judgment, Mr Samuel Munobe noted that the EC claim should have been corroborated with a medical report secured in accordance with section 2 of the persons with disability Act, 2020. He ordered EC to pay legal costs to Mr Ssekabira

Ssekabira’s lawyer Mr Christopher Kazwara said that the EC deliberately locked out his client against the will of his voters while knowing that he had represented the disabled persons at the district council for the last five years. He was even nominated as the NRM candidate for the PWDs for Luweero District. “Justice has been served,” he noted.

Mr Bernard Ssemakula, a member of the disability council claimed that the EC had usurped powers of the council to determine disability statuses in case of dispute in total disregard of the existing laws.

But Mr Mulema insists that he had no hand in the Electoral Commission decision despite presenting himself as a male PWD candidate for the District Council race.