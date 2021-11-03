Court faults EC on Luweero PWDs election

Mr Herbert Ssekabira (C) being congratulated by his supporters outside the Courtroom shortly after winning the election petition on October 29, 2021 at the Luweero Chief Magistrate Court. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District on October 29, 2021 annulled the election of Mr Suuna Mulema as the elected District Male PWD councilor and ordered for fresh elections.

While the Electoral Commission (EC) holds the right to disqualify a candidate from a particular electoral race for breach of guidelines, the determination of the disability status of an individual without the involvement of the National Disability Council and a Medical Doctor is unconstitutional, the Court has ruled.

