Court fines contractor Shs250m for shoddy work

A contractor has been fined more than Shs250m for doing shoddy work on an apartment block belonging to High Court Judge Lydia Mugambe.

Mr James Kayita and his Hallmark Construction and Painting Company, was fined for “reckless and hazardous” work on the 10-apartment block in Bweyogerere, Kira Division.

In his ruling yesterday, presiding judge Musa Ssekaana held that there was evidence showing cracked plaster on the walls, ceilings, and cornices as well as defective door frames and unlevelled floor tiles, among other damages.

“This is also evidence of negligently performing the construction works which can be faulted on the defendants (contractor)jointly and severely,” Justice Ssekaana ruled.

“This court would not encourage reckless and hazardous as well as economically inefficient behaviours on the part of the defendants as this would appear to condone unskilled personnel in the construction industry which may lead to loss of life and property in future due to collapsing buildings in Uganda,” he added.

Justice Ssekaana fined the contractor Shs225m as general damages and Shs27m as special damages.

The court also awarded an interest of 15 percent on the special damages from the date of filing and 20 percent was awarded on the general damages from the date of judgment.

Justice Mugambe sued the contractor in 2016, contending that she had spent extra money to fix the damages.

The contractor was supposed to plaster and paint internal and external wall surfaces and tile the bathroom and kitchen.

He was also required to fix doors and frames, glaze external doors and windows.

Court documents further showed that the contractor was to supervise and direct the performance of the works with professionalism, skill and experience, but was highly negligent.