Court fines driver who knocked traffic officer in Kampala

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a driver who attempted to run over a traffic police officer in Kampala.

The presiding chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi Wednesday morning convicted Isaac Mukwaya upon his own plea of guilt.

Kayizzi sentenced Mukwaya to a fine of Shs600,000 as punishment on the charge of careless driving, failure of which he would serve six months imprisonment.

"According to the plea bargain submitted to this court, the convict is here by sentenced to a fine of Shs600, 000. You have a right to appeal within 14 days after the delivery of this judgment," Kayizzi ruled.

Prosecution led by Ivan Kyazze had informed the trial chief Magistrate that Mukwaya opted for a plea bargain which he entered with the state for a lesser punishment.

According to the mitigating factors that Mukwaya raised through his lawyer are that he is remorseful, has a family of a wife and children for which he is the sole bread winner. He also reasoned that that he is youthful and can reform.

It was prosecution’s case that Mukwaya on June 12, 2023 at the parking yard of Lyca mobile company in Kampala, drove a black Subaru forester motor vehicle on the road without reasonable consideration for other road users.

It was further held that Mukwaya failed to stop when signaled by a police officer in uniform in execution of his duties.

According to Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Mukwaya knocked a police officer at Kitgum junction on Jinja Road before he drove off.