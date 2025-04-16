Court fines Kampala man filmed disposing waste in drainage

A city court has fined a 26-year-old man Shs500,000 after he was filmed dumping garbage into a drainage channel during downpour in a video that went viral and sparked public outrage.

Ronald Katende, a resident of Katwe in Uganda’s capital Kampala City, pleaded guilty to depositing waste in an undesignated place, an offence under Section 97 of the National Environment Act.

Presiding over the case at Kampala City Hall Court, Grade One Magistrate Edgar Karakire said he considered Katende’s remorse and circumstances before handing down the sentence on Tuesday.

“I have observed the challenge of rubbish in the city and environmental pollution when private citizens dump waste,” Karakire said in court.

“However, I note the convict did not waste court’s time, is a first-time offender, appears remorseful, and has told court he has a pregnant partner and a two-year-old child,” he added.

While the offence carries a maximum fine of Shs11 million, the magistrate imposed a Shs500,000 fine, warning that failure to pay would result in four months’ imprisonment.

Shortly after the sentence, Katende asked for leniency, saying the fine was beyond his means. But the magistrate held firm, noting the law’s clear penalty provisions.

Katende was arrested on April 7 after a widely circulated video showed him unloading garbage from his tuku-tuku (three-wheeled motorised cart) and dumping it into a storm water drain during heavy rain.

Environmental activists and city authorities condemned the act, which highlighted ongoing challenges in Kampala’s waste management and drainage systems, often blamed for urban flooding.

In a related crackdown on urban sanitation and environmental offences, the same court also fined 40 individuals Shs150,000 each for walking on green belts which are usually restricted grassy areas near city roads. The convicts pleaded guilty to violating public space regulations.