Court fixes date for Ssemakadde’s application to stop prosecution

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has fixed September 18, to hear an application by exiled Uganda Law Society President Isaac Kimaze Ssemakadde, seeking to halt his ongoing private prosecution on grounds that the charges against him are unconstitutional.

According to a notice of motion filed before Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, Ssemakadde, through his lawyers wants court to stay proceedings in Buganda Road Criminal Case No. 913 of 2024 until the Constitutional Court determines Petition No. 0017 of 2025 which he has filed challenging Section 115(3) of the Penal Code Act.

“The applicant contends that Section 115(3) is vague, overly broad, and infringes his constitutional rights to equality, freedom of expression, and due process as guaranteed under Articles 21, 29(1)(a) and 43 of the Constitution,” reads part of the application supported by an affidavit sworn by Brian Akandwanaho.

Ssemakadde also argues that there were procedural irregularities in an earlier Kampala High Court Criminal Revision Application No. 2 of 2025, which he claims violated his right to a fair hearing and judicial impartiality.

“These violations arose from the conduct of Justice Gadenya Paul Wolimbwa and Assistant Registrar Ssalaamu Godfrey Ngobi,” the application states.

The private prosecution against Ssemakadde was initiated by two lawyers, Joshua Byamazima and Tony Tumukunde.

Kampala lawyers Joshua Byamazima and Tony Tumukunde who accuse ULS president Isaac Ssemakadde of insulting the modesty of a woman (DPP Jane Frances Abodo) are seen in Buganda Road Magistrate's Court on December 4, 2024. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

The charge sheet alleges that on November 18, 2024, at the offices of the People’s Front for Freedom along Katonga Road in Kampala, Ssemakadde with intent to insult the modesty of Lady Justice Jane Frances Abodo, the Director of Public Prosecutions, uttered words referring to her as a vagina from Karamoja, a dead wood, a dimwit and a shameless careerist’, intending that the said words should be heard by her.”

The case has attracted significant public attention given Ssemakadde’s history of confrontations with the judiciary. If the stay is granted, it would temporarily halt the private prosecution until the Constitutional Court pronounces itself on his petition.

This latest legal battle adds to Ssemakadde’s mounting troubles with the judiciary. On February 14, 2025, High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana ordered his arrest to serve a two-year jail term for contempt of court after finding him guilty of repeatedly attacking judicial officers on social media. “The judiciary cannot sit by as its officers are scandalized with impunity,” Justice Ssekaana ruled at the time.