Court further remands trio accused of Dr Abiriga’s murder

Court in Masindi Tuesday morning further remanded three individuals implicated in the murder of former acting district health officer Dr Jino Abirirga until February 13.

The remanded suspects include a 31-year-old wife to the deceased, Betty Cherotich, 36-year-old Joshua Namureng and 31-year-old Martin Kipsang (31). The three are now held at Hoima government prison.

Cherotich allegedly admitted to hiring two men on the night of January 6, 2024, to carry out the murder of her husband, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, Namureng is a builder from Tarobya Village while Kipsang is a carpenter from Roruk Village, all in Bukwo District.

During Tuesday court proceedings overseen by Masindi Grade One Magistrate Salsa Bigawa, the accused were not allowed to enter a plea, as “the court lacked jurisdiction to handle capital offenses.”

Prosecution led by Aganyira Munanura Alinaitwe informed court that investigations into the case are still ongoing.

“The investigative team is diligently working to unravel the motives and details surrounding the murder,” he added.