Court gives Nalukoola October 3 deadline to file notes in election petition case

The Court of Appeal has given Elias Luyimbazi Nalukoola until October 3, 2025, to file his conferencing notes in a case challenging the nullification of his parliamentary victory for Kawempe North constituency. The matter came up for conferencing on Friday before Deputy Registrar Dan Mugala.

Appearing for the appellant (Nalukoola), lawyer Remmy Bagenda requested more time, saying his team had not been able to comply with the earlier court directives.

"The file is voluminous and we were unable to file by September 2. We pray for three more weeks to organise our authorities and then file," Mr Bagenda told the court.

Registrar Mugala granted the request and issued a new timeline for the parties.

"The appellant has up to October 3 to file his conferencing notes. The respondent will file by October 24, and the appellant will file any rejoinders by November 6. The matter is ordered to return on November 11 for mention," he ruled.

Neither the respondent, Faridah Nambi Kigongo, nor her lawyers were present in court. The appeal stems from a May 26, 2025, High Court decision by Justice Bernard Namanya, who nullified Nalukoola’s election on grounds that illegal campaigns had been conducted on polling day and that more than 16,000 registered voters were disenfranchised when ballots at 14 polling stations were not tallied.

Nalukoola filed his appeal on June 2, 2025, raising 13 grounds and accusing the trial judge of committing errors of law and fact. He argues that the judgment was based on inadmissible affidavit evidence that he was never given the chance to challenge.

"The learned trial judge erred in law and fact when he denied the appellant the opportunity to cross-examine the 19 deponents of the affidavits in support of the petition," reads part of his memorandum of appeal.

Through his lawyers, Nalukoola contends that this denial amounted to a violation of his constitutional right to a fair hearing and resulted in what he calls a gross miscarriage of justice. He further faults the High Court for misapplying binding precedents, including those from presidential election petitions such as Besigye vs. Museveni (2001 and 2006) and Opendi vs. Nyakecho (2011).

He describes Justice Namanya’s decision as per incuriam, arguing that the judge disregarded established legal principles and instead "relied on speculative conclusions rather than proven facts."

Speaking after lodging his appeal in June, Nalukoola said, "The ruling undermined basic tenets of electoral justice. The judge chose to ignore established legal precedents and instead built a case on assumptions. We believe the Court of Appeal will restore fairness." One of the contested findings was that Nalukoola campaigned at Kazo Angola and Mbogo playground on polling day. He denies the allegation, saying the testimony was contradictory and lacked corroboration.

Nambi, his political rival from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), welcomed the High Court decision. "Justice was served. The people of Kawempe North deserve a credible election. We are ready for a fresh poll if it comes to that," she said in a brief statement after the ruling.

The Court of Appeal will now await the filing of all conferencing notes before setting the matter for a full hearing. Until then, Nalukoola remains the MP for Kawempe North pending the outcome of the appeal.



