Court grants bail to police officer in viral slap video

The Kampala City Hall Court has released on bail the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Clive Nsiima, the officer captured in a viral video slapping a fuel station shop attendant in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb after being reminded to pay for items worth Shs30,000.

Presiding Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu granted Nsiima bail at Shs1 million, while his three sureties were each bonded at Shs5 million to ensure his return to court for trial.

"The accused still enjoys the right to the presumption of innocence as he has not pleaded guilty. He has presented substantial sureties, and there is no record showing he has ever jumped bail or has other pending charges," Magistrate Aisu ruled.

The court noted that despite the public outrage triggered by the viral video, the law presumes every accused person innocent until proven guilty.

ASP Nsiima was arraigned before the same court earlier this week and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage to property. He is accused of assaulting Pellan Atumuhuriize, a supermarket attendant at a Kyanja fuel station, and damaging her mobile phone.

According to the prosecution, led by State Attorney Mercy Yamangusho, the officer, attached to the Counter Terrorism Directorate, Oil and Gas Department, allegedly committed the offense on October 7, 2025.

"The accused willfully and unlawfully assaulted the complainant before damaging her mobile smartphone," Ms. Yamangusho stated.

The prosecution had strongly opposed bail, arguing that the officer's conduct was unbecoming of someone mandated to protect the public.

Policeman Clive Nsiima Barigye (Left). On the right is a screengrab from a viral video in which he was filmed assaulting a shop attendant in Kampala on October 7, 2025. PHOTO/COMBO

"The accused is a police officer whose duty is to protect the public, not assault them. His actions are disgraceful and have caused public outrage," Ms. Yamangusho told the court.

However, defense counsel Hamza Kyamanywa urged the court to grant his client bail, saying the accused had reconciled with the complainant and had fulfilled all legal requirements for temporary release.

"The accused has reconciled with the complainant and has presented responsible sureties. He is presumed innocent and should not be detained further," Mr. Kyamanywa submitted.

Magistrate Aisu, while acknowledging the reconciliation claim, said no formal agreement or supporting evidence had been filed in court. Nonetheless, he found that Nsiima met the conditions for bail.

"Even though his actions went viral on social media, there is no evidence that he poses a flight risk or has any other pending cases," the magistrate ruled.

Nsiima, a resident of Kyanja, pleaded not guilty to the charges. He will now await trial from home following his release.

WATCH: ASP Clive Nsiima has been granted bail, with a cash requirement of Shs1 million and Shs5 million non-cash for each of the sureties. According to the state prosecutor, investigations into the case are complete, and the hearing has been scheduled for November 6, 2025. Nsiima… pic.twitter.com/UBZnTds5fB — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 16, 2025

The incident that led to his arrest occurred when the shop attendant reportedly demanded payment for items - two cans of beer and a pack of condoms - that Nsiima and a female companion had picked. The confrontation escalated, leading to the assault that was captured on video and widely circulated online.

The footage sparked public condemnation and prompted the Uganda Police Force to arrest and dismiss the officer from service.



