Senior lawyer accused of Shs4b theft released with strict bail conditions                  

After spending four days on remand, former Uganda Law Society (ULS) president and veteran lawyer John Matovu, who is accused of stealing more than Shs4.1 billion meant for war loss compensation to the Busoga Growers Cooperative, has been granted bail.

The Anti-Corruption Court's senior principal grade one magistrate Abert Asiimwe, said Matovu had presented substantial sureties before granting him a Shs20 million cash bail while his sureties were bonded at Shs50 million, not cash.

"The applicant must surrender his passport to the court and is prohibited from leaving the country without permission. Additionally, he must refrain from any attempts to interfere with prosecution witnesses. Failure to comply with these conditions will result in the automatic cancellation of bail," Magistrate Asiimwe ruled.

The magistrate also issued a final criminal summons for Mr Fred Makada, 55, of Makada & Makada Advocates. Mr Makada who is said to be currently in California, USA, undergoing treatment for a blood clot, is also implicated in the case. Mr Asiimwe noted that the case cannot proceed in Mr Makada's absence.

The accused face multiple charges, including abuse of office, causing financial loss, theft by agent and conspiracy to defraud.

Mr Matovu is jointly charged with Mr Charles Basoga, 63, the chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative, and Mr James Muganza, 56, a District Commercial Officer. Both Basoga and Muganza were released on bail.

According to the state, between 2018 and 2023, while employed as a District Commercial Officer for Jinja District Local Government, Muganza allegedly abused his position by receiving Shs250 million meant for war compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union. Basoga allegedly received over Shs569 million during the same period.

The prosecution further alleges that Mr Muganza and Mr Basoga misappropriated the funds for personal use, fully aware that their actions would cause financial harm to the cooperative.

On two separate counts of theft by agent, the prosecution claims that Mr Matovu, entrusted as an advocate for Busoga Growers Cooperative Union to pursue a war loss compensation claim from the government, stole Shs4,051,500,000 between 2018 and 2023. Similarly, Mr Makada is accused of embezzling Shs1,210,000,000 in compensation funds.