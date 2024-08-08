Court grants bail to three Tororo officials accused of Shs52m theft

The Chief Magistrates Court in Tororo has granted bail to municipal education officer Teddy Makola Ajuma and two other government workers who were last month charged with graft in relation to theft of more than Shs50 million compensation to a school.

On Thursday, court presided by chief magistrate Doreen Ajuna granted bail to the trio after each one of them presented substantive sureties.

Court granted each one of them cash bail of Shs1.3 million and non-cash bail of Shs15million to each of the sureties.

Makola was in July arrested alongside Morukatipe View Primary School head teacher Eunice Nanjala and Amagoro "A" parish LC IV over alleged conspiracy, embezzlement and theft. The State House Anti-corruption unit ordered their arrest.

The suspects were subsequently charged with connivance and embezzlement and remanded to Morukatipe Government Prison in Tororo District despite pleading not guilty to the charges of theft and conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to the Ugandan law.

According to prosecution, the suspects reportedly connived and diverted over Shs52 million, which was part of the money that the school received as compensation ahead of construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

Out of the money, Shs30 million was meant to compensate the school for affected crops while the Shs22 million was compensation for demolition of the school structures ahead of its relocation.

Morukatipe View Primary School is among the government institutions in Tororo Municipality that were affected by the SGR project.

Meanwhile, court on Thursday maintained an arrest warrant for fugitive David Oroni, the chairperson of school management committee. He is also accused of taking part in the theft.