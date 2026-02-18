Court halts youth MP vote recount over tampered ballot box

The Hoima Chief Magistrate’s Court has halted a planned vote recount for the National Female Youth Member of Parliament seat after finding that the ballot box in question had been tampered with, effectively upholding the victory of independent candidate Mercy Kanyesigye.

In a ruling delivered shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Chief Magistrate George Kunihira ruled that the integrity of the ballot materials had been compromised, making it impossible for the court to ascertain the accuracy of the declared results through a recount.

“The court cannot proceed with a vote recount since the purpose of the recount, which is to ascertain the accuracy of the votes counted and declared, can no longer be achieved. Those who are dissatisfied with this decision are at liberty to appeal to the High Court,” he ruled.

The application for a recount had been filed by Diana Ampaire, the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, who challenged the outcome of the February 6 election held at Hoima City Stadium.

According to the declared results by the Electoral Commission, Kanyesigye, who contested as an independent, polled 216 votes against Ampaire’s 198 votes.

In her petition, Ampaire alleged that she had won the election and faulted the Electoral Commission for declaring Kanyesigye the National Female Youth MP-elect, seeking a recount to verify the results.

However, upon inspection of the ballot box and related materials, the court found irregularities that cast doubt on the integrity of the electoral process.

The magistrate cited testimony from the returning officer, who told the court that the serial numbers of the ballot box seals had been recorded and placed inside the box. During inspection, the record of those serial numbers was missing, leading the court to conclude that it had been removed and that the seals had been interfered with.

The court also observed discrepancies in serial numbers, noting that some numbers recorded in the ballot book could not be traced on the corresponding ballot papers, despite 440 ballot papers having been used.

“Another matter that caught the attention of the court was the presence of two ballot papers bearing the same serial number in the box, yet upon cross-checking the ballot book, only one such serial number was recorded. This raises serious questions as to how two ballot papers with identical serial numbers found their way into the ballot box,” the magistrate stated.

Counsel Asuman Basalirwa, representing Kanyesigye, welcomed the ruling, describing it as a just decision.

“I wish to commend the Chief Magistrate for delivering justice in this matter,” he said.

On the other hand, counsel Brian Kupa Rubaihayo, representing Ampaire, expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and indicated that his client would appeal the decision before the High Court.

Speaking after the ruling, Kanyesigye thanked her supporters for standing by her during the court proceedings.