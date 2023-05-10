Court issues arrest warrant against missing Kaweesi murder suspect

The International Crimes Division of the High Court yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against one of the missing suspects, who is facing charges of killing former police spokesman Felix Kaweesi in March 2017.

The presiding judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha was prompted to issue the warrant of arrest against Shafiq Kasujja, who was granted bail in 2020 at the request of the state, who notified court that he had abandoned his home and thus they could not serve him with summons to turn up in court for his case as per the court’s directives.

Prosecution led by Mr Richard Birivumbuka presented to court a sworn affidavit in support of service against Kasujja by a police officer attached to Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Benard Kimutwa.

According to the affidavit, Mr Kimutwa indicated that he introduced himself to the LC1 chairperson of Railway Quarters Luzira, who led him to Kasujja’s home but found the accused had abandoned the house and he placed the criminal summons at the doorway of his house.

“The chairperson informed me that the accused person disappeared from the village sometime back. He further informed me that one Muzamiru Ziwa reported to Kitintale Police Station the disappearance of the accused person,” Mr Birivumbuka read in part the affidavit.

“I proceeded to Kitintale Police Station and retrieved a station diary reference number 42/21/22/12/201 under which Ziwa reported the disappearance of the accused,” he added.

Court further heard that although criminal summons had previously been issued to Kasujja’s sureties requiring them to come to court and explain his whereabouts, it did not happen as Mr Kimutwa got involved in an accident on his way to Lwengo District.

“We have tried to look for the suspect everywhere including the police custody but have failed although we have information that he has since reunited with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF),” Mr Birivumbuka said.

Defence lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima did not object to the arrest warrant of his clients, citing need for expeditious hearing of the case in the interest of other suspects on remand.

The suspects on bail include Yusuf Mugerwa, alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa, alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Joshua Magezi Kyambadde, alias Abdu Rahman, and Jibril Kalyango, alias Abu Aisha.

While those on remand are Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi, alias Jimmy Ssentamu, who is facing other capital offences of killing Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and his driver while Noordin Higenyi, alias taata Abdallazak, and Abdurashid Mbaziira, alias Buyondo Muhammed, are facing charges of child trafficking.

The group is part of the 23 suspects that were charged with the murder of police spokesman AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi , his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa.

Background

Prosecution states that the group between January and March 2017 in diverse districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja, Iganga, Bugiri, Busia, Tororo and others still at large for purposes of influencing government involved themselves in complicity of killing Kaweesi.

It is further stated that the accused rendered support to Bruhan Balyejusa and Jimmy Ogutu, who are alleged known members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, in executing terrorism acts.

It is also stated that the group confessed to being part of a terrorist group ADF listed in the second schedule to the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002, between 2006 and 2007 while operating in various places within Uganda and DR Congo.

The trial judge adjourned the case to May 23 for mention.

Court issues arrest warrant against missing Kaweesi murder suspect

BY juliet kigongo





Kampala. The International Crimes Division of the High Court yesterday issued a warrant of arrest against one of the missing suspects, who is facing charges of killing former police spokesman Felix Kaweesi in March 2017.

The presiding judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha was prompted to issue the warrant of arrest against Shafiq Kasujja, who was granted bail in 2020 at the request of the state, who notified court that he had abandoned his home and thus they could not serve him with summons to turn up in court for his case as per the court’s directives.

Prosecution led by Mr Richard Birivumbuka presented to court a sworn affidavit in support of service against Kasujja by a police officer attached to Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Benard Kimutwa.

According to the affidavit, Mr Kimutwa indicated that he introduced himself to the LC1 chairperson of Railway Quarters Luzira, who led him to Kasujja’s home but found the accused had abandoned the house and he placed the criminal summons at the doorway of his house.

“The chairperson informed me that the accused person disappeared from the village sometime back. He further informed me that one Muzamiru Ziwa reported to Kitintale Police Station the disappearance of the accused person,” Mr Birivumbuka read in part the affidavit.

“I proceeded to Kitintale Police Station and retrieved a station diary reference number 42/21/22/12/201 under which Ziwa reported the disappearance of the accused,” he added.

Court further heard that although criminal summons had previously been issued to Kasujja’s sureties requiring them to come to court and explain his whereabouts, it did not happen as Mr Kimutwa got involved in an accident on his way to Lwengo District.

“We have tried to look for the suspect everywhere including the police custody but have failed although we have information that he has since reunited with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF),” Mr Birivumbuka said.

Defence lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima did not object to the arrest warrant of his clients, citing need for expeditious hearing of the case in the interest of other suspects on remand.

The suspects on bail include Yusuf Mugerwa, alias Wilson, Bruhan Balyejusa, alias Jimmy Masiga Ogutu, Joshua Magezi Kyambadde, alias Abdu Rahman, and Jibril Kalyango, alias Abu Aisha.

While those on remand are Yusuf Siraje Nyanzi, alias Jimmy Ssentamu, who is facing other capital offences of killing Maj Muhammad Kiggundu and his driver while Noordin Higenyi, alias taata Abdallazak, and Abdurashid Mbaziira, alias Buyondo Muhammed, are facing charges of child trafficking.

The group is part of the 23 suspects that were charged with the murder of police spokesman AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi , his body guard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa.

Background

Prosecution states that the group between January and March 2017 in diverse districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Jinja, Iganga, Bugiri, Busia, Tororo and others still at large for purposes of influencing government involved themselves in complicity of killing Kaweesi.

It is further stated that the accused rendered support to Bruhan Balyejusa and Jimmy Ogutu, who are alleged known members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, in executing terrorism acts.

It is also stated that the group confessed to being part of a terrorist group ADF listed in the second schedule to the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002, between 2006 and 2007 while operating in various places within Uganda and DR Congo.