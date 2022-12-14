Court issues criminal summons against Besigye

Buganda Road Court has issued criminal summons against opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye to appear and proceed with the hearing of his case of inciting the public in Kampala when commodity prices escalated.

Presiding magistrate Asuman Muhumuza was prompted by the state's request to have criminal summons issued against Dr Besigye who stayed away from court ahead of further hearing of his case.

Prosecution led by Mr Ivan Kyazze who had presented three witnesses Wednesday told the trial magistrate that “no proof of any medical documents has been presented to court by the defense lawyer thus seeking for criminal summons.”

Through his lawyer, Mr Samuel Wanda, court has heard that Dr Besigye was feeling unwell which deterred him from attending his case and the lead lawyer Mr Erias Lukwago was indisposed thus seeking a short adjournment.

Dr Besigye is facing a charge of inciting violence together with his co-accused Samuel Walter Mukaaku who has been present in court.

The accused were arrested addressing traders about the need to protest against the skyrocketing prices of commodities in the country mid 2022.

It is alleged that the duo without any lawful excuse at an assembly- addressed members of the public implying that it would be desirable for them to demonstrate, yet this act can result into violence and destruction of property.

The case was on December 14, 2022 adjourned to January 18, 2023 for further hearing of the prosecution witnesses.

FYI