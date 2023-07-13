Court issues criminal summons against five suspects in iron sheet protests

A court in Kampala has on July 13 issued criminal summons against five out of the eight activists accused of inciting violence and assault.



The Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza issued the summons after the five suspects failed to turn up in court for the hearing of their case.



The five include; Sharif Kawooya, Gilbert Nayebare, Teddy Ssemakula, Augustine Batanda and Moses Bukenya.



The three who appeared in court are, Nelson Ndyasiima, Shafia Ssegawa and a one Sanyu.



Court heard that investigations into the case are still ongoing thus adjourning the case to September 17 for mention.



Prosecution states that on March 28, 2023 while at Ben Kiwanuka Street in Kampala District, the eight accused people assaulted assistant superintendent of police Flavia Nsimenta, a police officer who was on duty.



The group was arrested after staging a protest demanding the prosecution of top government officials implicated in the diversion of Iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Program.



However after the court session, the lawyer for the accused, Ms Shamim Malende who is also the Kampala Woman Member of Parliament wondered why the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) did not drop the charges against the activists.



"The DDP closed seventeen files of the people who were implicated in the diversion of the iron sheets. It does not make sense to prosecute those who are demanding for the arrests and prosecution of those involved in the diversion of the iron sheets," Ms Malende said.



On June 24 this year, the DPP Jane Frances Abodo closed files in respect to seventeen implicated government officials believed to include Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah, Nabbanja and other ministers.



Ms Abodo said no incriminating evidence was found to merit arraignment of the suspects in court.



Ms Abodo said that out of the 40 police files reviewed by her office, seventeen were closed and three remain under investigation.



"In considering the culpability of the suspects, a number of factors were taken into account, Inc circumstances under which iron sheets were received, the manner of use of iron sheets upon receipt and refunds made in kind and cash," she said.



