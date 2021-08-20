Court issues criminal summons against Segirinya 

By Betty Ndagire More by this Author

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court has issued a criminal summons to Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Segirinya, 35, for alleged incitement to violence.

The legislator was expected to report to the court on Friday but was a no-show. His lawyer was as well absent.

This prompted the prosecution to ask the court to issue a criminal summons as it was not informed of the suspect's whereabouts.

Consequently, the Chief Magistrate, Ms Miriam Okello, issued the summons to Mr Segirinya before adjourning the matter to September 21.

The prosecution contends that Mr Segirinya a resident of Nsoba, Kyebando Parish in Kawempe, a city suburb and others still at large on March 22, at Mini Price in Kampala did an act calculated to inciting violence against other persons by holding placards demanding for presidential victory for the former Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine.

Mr Segirinya is as well accused of displaying other placards bearing messages demanding for release of incarcerated National Unity Platform (NUP) members.

