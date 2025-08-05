Court issues production warrant for three other Bobi Wine bodyguards

The Masaka High Court has issued a production warrant to Masaka Main Government Prison to produce in court four remanded private bodyguards of National Unity Platform Principal Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

The warrant, issued on August 4, directs the prison authorities to bring Achileo Kivumbi, Gadaffi Mugumya, Grace Wakabi, and Edward Ssebuufu, also known as Eddie Mutwe, to court on August 14, 2025.

The production warrant, signed by the deputy registrar, reads in part: "You are hereby directed to produce the accused persons Achileo Kivumbi, Gadaffi Mugumya, Grace Wakabi aka Smart before Hon Lady Justice Nanziri Fatumah Bwanika at the High Court of Uganda at Masaka on the 14th day of August 2025 at 9:00am in the fore/afternoon or as soon as there after."

This development comes barely a week after the same court issued a production warrant for Eddie Mutwe on July 30. According to Samuel Muyizzi, one of the defense lawyers, they have already served the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution and prison authorities with the developments, and they expect their clients to be produced in court as directed.

"We expect that our bail application for our clients is going to finally start after spending almost seven months on remand without being heard despite their poor medical conditions," Muyizzi said.

The prosecution alleges that on May 18, 2024, the quartet robbed a green sweater and a mobile phone (Camon12) valued at Shs 730,000 from Margret Kayondo, a Masaka-based female journalist with Radio Simba. The accused persons are said to have used deadly weapons, such as sharp knives and sticks, during the robbery.

The incident reportedly occurred at Manja Village in Kisekka Sub County, Lwengo District, where journalists had gone to cover the burial of UK-based businessman Pascal Ssekasamba. Court records also show that the same group allegedly stole Shs200,000 from Rogers Mulungi and John Mukalaazi, both local residents in Lwengo, and assaulted Drake Lubega and Haruna Ssekitto, whose mobile phones were also stolen.

The accused were recently committed to High Court for trial, but they have never had a chance to have their case fixed due to the scarcity of judges at Masaka High Court, which recently pushed lawyers operating in the region to stage a sit-down strike.



