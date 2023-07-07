Court jails man whose ‘gods’ delivered missing ID on a goat's skull

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Budaka District has handed a 1-year jail term to a man who claimed his gods had delivered a missing national identity card on a goat’s skull to the home of its owner.

Grade One Magistrate Abubaker Hassan Matanda convicted and sentenced Ronald Mbayo but acquitted his co-accused Ronald Kawanguzi of two charges of burglary and theft.

While acquitting Kawanguzi, the magistrate explained that “whereas it is evident that he was the go-between of the complainant Irene Nankoma and Mbayo posing as a witch doctor, there was no direct evidence linking him to the two offences.”

“The closest evidence was the claim by the prosecution that an identification card was recovered from his father. I find this evidence weak because it was not clear where exactly this card was recovered, and how that place was linked to him. The claims of his confession were hearsay and cannot sustain the charges against him beyond reasonable doubt,” court held.

Magistrate Matanda added that: “Whereas I find it believable that Kawanguzi was the go between linking the complaint and Mbayo, and that he must have been the “the gods” that delivered the identity card attached to a skull to the home of the complainant’s sister, these facts in themselves do not prove the ingredients of burglary and theft against him. It is possible that he just enlisted him in the execution of the fraudulent scheme. This doubt is resolved in favour of Kawanguzi and he is hereby acquitted of both counts.”

Prosecution accused Mbayo and Kawanguzi of a break in at the house of Nankoma with intent to commit a felony of theft at Bukatabala Village, Kadama Sub County in Kibuku District on March 31, 2023.

Prosecution further stated that the two persons stole a laptop bag containing a national identity card, P7 and S4 result slips, school identity cards, Mbale School of Nursing and Midwifery testimonials, and others all valued at Shs3 million, all property of Nankoma.

According to court, on the fateful day, Nankoma was at her sister, Janet Namugeni's home, to whom she had just rendered support through labor, when she lost her laptop bag that contained her property in the wee hours of the night.

Court heard that she reported the matter to police, and proceeded back to school only to receive information days later, from her mother that Kawanguzi had contacted their herdsman, and intimated to him that he had a witch doctor with capacity to help her recover her lost items through otherworldly machinations.

“When she returned and engaged the second accused person, he confirmed the offer, but stated that the witchdoctor’s job would be accomplished at a price, and connected her to him (A1) for them to speak directly. They kept negotiating and went through various motions including the late-night delivery of the complainant’s national I.D, affixed to a skull of a goat to the complainant’s sister’s home. Eventually, police were involved and the accused persons were arrested with the items,” court documents read in part.