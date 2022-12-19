Court kicks Agule MP Ogwari out of Parliament

Voters in Agule County in Pallisa District are gearing up for a by-election after the Court of Appeal sitting in Mbale District threw out the incumbent MP, Mr Polycap Ogwari, over lack of academic qualifications.

Mr Ogwari [Ind] had won in the 2021 General Election with 7,190 votes against his main rival, Mr David Ochwa (NRM), who polled 6,908 votes.

However, Mr Ochwa decided to petition the High Court seeking nullification of the election, citing alleged bribery, lack of academic qualification and intimidation of voters.

However, on September 14, 2021, the court upheld Mr Ogwari’s election, but Mr Ochwa petitioned the Court of Appeal, which ordered a fresh election.

Ruling

“Court do hereby orders for fresh elections on the ground that Ogwari lacks the minimum qualification of at least Advanced Level certificate or its equivalent,” Justice Moses Kawumi Kazibwe said last Friday.

Following the ruling, hundreds of Mr Ochwa’s supporters jubilated, with some flocking his home.

Efforts to contact Mr Ogwari were futile by press time, but Mr James Opolot, one of his mobilisers, promised to back his candidature if he contests again.

“We are going to support Ogwari because his victory has been robbed by the court,” Mr Opolot,said.

Mr John Francis Ochulu, a councillor for Oboliso Parish, said they were holding meetings to find a suitable candidate to contest with Mr Ochwa.