Court nullifies Museveni Ndooli's victory as Buwekula South MP

The High Court in Mubende has nullified William Museveni Ndooli's election as the Buwekula South Constituency Member of Parliament and ordered for a by-election.

This follows a petition filed by his rival the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer, Mr Fred Tumwesigye.

According to Justice Eva Luswata's ruling read by court registrar Godfrey Kaweesi on Tuesday, there was credible evidence of multiple voting during the January 14 election.

"The court finds not enough evidence pining the second (respondent) Mr William Museveni Ndooli for his involvement in bribing voters on January 14 2021, conniving with security personnel to threaten voters and therefore, Mr Ndooli pleaded not guilty of the election malpractice charge he was accused of.

However, judge also said there was enough evidence that proves that the first respondent (the Electoral Commission) failed to play its role in ensuring a free and fair election, as guided in the Constitution.

"…and court makes the following Orders; the election of the second respondent (Museveni Ndooli) as a Member of Parliament Buwekula South Constituency is set aside, a by-election is ordered to be held in Buwekula Constituency for a member of Parliament and the Electoral Commission award the petitioner the costs of this petition,” the judge ruled.

Mr Fred Tumwesigye said he was happy with the ruling, promising victory in the by-election.

"I am so happy that court ruled in my favour and I’m very ready for the by-election. I’m sure of a strong win in the by-election since we have got the first victory in court," Mr Tumwesigye said after the ruling.

However, Mr Ndooli Museveni who had contested as an independent said he would not allow “his victory to be robbed” and therefore will appeal against Justice Baguma’s decision.

"My people take heart the struggle continues, fished evidence was solely relied on, and this can't pass the test at the next stage," he said.

In his petition, Mr Tumwesigye who came second after getting 7479 votes, accused the Electoral Commission (EC) and Mr Museveni Ndooli of conspiring to steal his victory.

Mubende returning officer Ms Christine Kunuhira on January 15 declared Mr Ndooli as the duly elected MP of Buwekula South Constituency with 8185 votes, in a hotly contested election.



