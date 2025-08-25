Court of Appeal orders arrest of Katosi Road scam convicts

The Court of Appeal has ordered the arrest and return to prison of three key individuals implicated in the multibillion-shilling Mukono-Kyetume-Katosi Road scam, following the dismissal of their appeals against conviction and sentence. In a unanimous ruling, Justices Geoffrey Kiryabwire, Muzamiru Mutangula Kibeedi, and John Oscar Kihika upheld the High Court Anti-Corruption Division’s 2018 judgment, which found Apollo Senkeeto (aka Kalyesubululu Mark), Joe Ssemugooma, and Wilberforce Senjako guilty of corruption-related offences.

The trio was convicted by Justice Lawrence Gidudu for their roles in the fraudulent award of the Shs24.7b Katosi road contract to the non-existent Eutaw Construction Company. Senkeeto, who falsely claimed to be Eutaw’s local representative, was found guilty of theft of Shs24.7b, uttering false documents, and obtaining securities by pretences.

Ssemugooma, then acting director of finance at the defunct Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), and Senjako, a junior officer, were convicted of corruption, failing to verify forged securities, which facilitated the loss. In their appeal, the trio argued that their convictions were based on weak circumstantial evidence, overlooked defence arguments, and misapplication of procurement laws. However, the Court of Appeal rejected these claims. “We have carefully re-evaluated the entire record as required of a first appellate court,” the judges stated. “The trial judge properly directed himself on the law, and the prosecution presented sufficient evidence proving the offences beyond reasonable doubt.”

The court dismissed Senkeeto’s defence that the stolen funds were used for sub-contractors and equipment, emphasising that his fraudulent intent and use of forged securities were the key issues. Regarding Ssemugooma and Senjako, the court held that, as finance officials, they had a duty to verify the authenticity of securities. Their failure to do so facilitated the fraud. “The trial judge did not err in finding them culpable,” the judgment reads.

The appellate court also declined to reduce the five-year custodial sentences handed down by Justice Gidudu, stating they were proportionate given the significant public loss and breach of trust. In a separate cross-appeal, the state represented by Brenda Kimbugwe of the Inspectorate of Government sought to overturn the acquittals of former Works minister, Mr Abraham Byandala, former Unra Executive Director Berunado Kimeze, the legal officer Mr Marvin Baryaruha, banker Mr Isaac Mugote, and others, as well as to compel compensation for the stolen funds.

However, the judges upheld the acquittals, agreeing with the High Court’s finding that Byandala’s directive to sign the contract before completing due diligence did not amount to abuse of office. They cited Section 5(3) of the Unra Act, which grants the minister supervisory authority, and regulation 31 of the Procurement Regulations, which permits due diligence at any stage of the procurement cycle. While noting that best practice would call for due diligence before signing, the court concluded that its omission did not constitute criminal conduct in the absence of evidence linking Byandala or the others to forgery or theft.

The court also found no proof that Byandala disobeyed the Inspectorate of Government’s order to halt the project. With the dismissal of the appeals, warrants of arrest were issued for Senkeeto, Ssemugooma, and Senjako to serve their sentences. The ruling marks a significant development in the long-running Katosi road saga one of Uganda’s most notorious procurement scandals.

The Shs24.7billion road upgrade, awarded in 2013 to Eutaw a fictitious US-based company fronted by Senkeeto was later reprocured at a higher cost after the fraud was uncovered, resulting in years of delay. During the original trial, Justice Gidudu described the scheme as “a well-orchestrated fraud on the taxpayer.” The Court of Appeal has affirmed that conclusion, restoring the High Court’s orders and clearing the way for the convicts’ imprisonment nearly seven years after their initial conviction.

Rejected claims

We have carefully re-evaluated the entire record as required of a first appellate court,– Judges

The conviction

In their appeal, the trio argued that their convictions were based on weak circumstantial evidence, overlooked defence arguments, and misapplication of procurement laws. However, the Court of Appeal rejected these claims.



