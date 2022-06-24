Court of Appeal orders fresh hearing of Nyanzi’s petition against MP Nsereko

Court of Appeal has ordered for a retrial of a petition filed by National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu (left) challenging the victory of Muhammad Nsereko (right) as Member of Parliament for Kampala Central Division. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA/ FILE

By  Ruth Anderah

What you need to know:

  • The three judges of the appellate court led by Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire ordered Nyanzi to serve Nsereko afresh and the petition be heard afresh by a different judge

Court of Appeal has ordered for a retrial of a petition filed by National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu challenging the victory of Muhammad Nsereko as Member of Parliament for Kampala Central Division.

Read: NUP's Nyanzi Vs MP Nsereko: Full Court of Appeal ruling

This was after Nyanzi, a brother to former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine adduced sufficient evidence before the appellate court proving that Mr Nsereko made it hard to be served with the said election petition as the law required.

Related

READ: Lawyers warn against dismissal of poll petitions over non-service

The three judges of the appellate court led by Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire ordered Nyanzi to serve Nsereko afresh and the petition be heard afresh by a different judge.

NUP's Fred Nyanzi addresses journalists after Court of Appeal ordered for fresh hearing of his election petition challenging the victory of Mr Muhammad Nsereko as Kampala Central MP. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUIBOWA 

During hearing of the petition at the High Court, Mr Nsereko contested it on ground that it was illegal since he was never served.

Mr Nsereko never turned up in the High Court, claiming that he was not aware of any case filed challenging his victory and that the Electoral Commission that had initially responded to the said petition turned around and asked the High Court in Kampala to dismiss it in support of him (Nsereko).

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.