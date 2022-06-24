Court of Appeal orders fresh hearing of Nyanzi’s petition against MP Nsereko

Court of Appeal has ordered for a retrial of a petition filed by National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu challenging the victory of Muhammad Nsereko as Member of Parliament for Kampala Central Division.

This was after Nyanzi, a brother to former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine adduced sufficient evidence before the appellate court proving that Mr Nsereko made it hard to be served with the said election petition as the law required.

The three judges of the appellate court led by Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire ordered Nyanzi to serve Nsereko afresh and the petition be heard afresh by a different judge.

NUP's Fred Nyanzi addresses journalists after Court of Appeal ordered for fresh hearing of his election petition challenging the victory of Mr Muhammad Nsereko as Kampala Central MP. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUIBOWA

During hearing of the petition at the High Court, Mr Nsereko contested it on ground that it was illegal since he was never served.