Court of Appeal quashes murder convict’s 50-year sentence, orders retrial

By  Betty Ndagire

Wilson Mugisha was, in November 2, 2010, convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in Luzira maximum security prison by then High Court judge, Simon Byabakama who is now the Electoral Commission chairman.

The Court of Appeal in Kampala has ordered for retrial of a man sentenced to 50 years in jail for murder after records of court proceedings in his trial disappeared without a trace.

