Court of Appeal reshapes receivership law in Shs3.6b loan case

The Court of Appeal has overturned a 2016 High Court decision that had granted victory to Emerald Hotel against Barclays Bank in a case involving a Shs3.6 billion loan.

The case arose from a Shs3.6 billion loan facility extended by Barclays to Emerald Hotel Ltd, secured by a mortgage, debenture, and personal guarantees. Following a default, the bank appointed a receiver setting off nearly two decades of litigation.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal allowed Barclays Bank’s Shs4.8 billion counterclaim, awarding contractual interest at 10% per annum and Shs30 million in nominal damages. All damages and counterclaims by the borrower were dismissed.

Legal analysts say the decision reaffirms the sanctity of properly executed facility agreements and strengthens creditor rights under Uganda’s secured lending framework.

A key turning point in the ruling was the court’s decision to treat Emerald Hotel Ltd and Christal Way Ltd—two entities used interchangeably in the transaction—as a single commercial actor. The judges denounced the duplicative structuring as deceptive, emphasising that commercial substance must prevail over technical form.

This move strengthens lenders’ ability to pierce the corporate veil where borrowers use artificial structures to frustrate enforcement.

Contrary to the High Court’s earlier view, the Court held that interest continues to accrue on a loan facility during receivership unless expressly waived or affected by regulatory classification, such as a non-performing loan status under Bank of Uganda rules.

Banks are now advised to ensure that loan agreements contain explicit provisions on post-default interest accrual.

The Court also overturned the Shs7 billion damages award to the borrower, citing lack of evidence. It criticised the use of unaudited financials submitted by the borrower as insufficient proof of lost income.

The ruling sends a warning to insolvency practitioners and borrowers: claims for damages must be supported by credible, audited documentation.

Justice Geoffrey Kiryabwire, who delivered part of the ruling, expressed concern over the 18-year receivership, describing the prolonged litigation as detrimental to the asset’s commercial value. The Court ordered the closure of the receivership and a final resolution within six months.

Legal experts say the observation underscores the judiciary’s duty to avoid delays that erode business value in insolvency matters.

The Court affirmed that receivers have wide powers under debentures, including the authority to enter into commercial arrangements—such as management contracts—to preserve asset value. However, the receiver was ordered to file audited operational accounts for the hotel and ensure its sale within six months. Any surplus proceeds are to be distributed to shareholders.

This directive reinforces the need for transparency, accountability, and time-bound action in all receivership proceedings.

The Emerald Hotel ruling marks a pivotal shift in Uganda’s legal and operational framework for receiverships. It provides greater certainty for financial institutions while demanding integrity and professionalism from receivers and borrowers alike.

Legal representation in the matter included a team from Ligomarc Advocates—Ruth Sebatindira SC, Olivia Kyarimpa, and Martin Kakuru—who represented Barclays Bank and the Receiver at various stages of litigation.



