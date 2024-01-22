Court officials, defense lawyers drive to Kwoyelo’s home in search of witnesses

On a sunny and dusty Saturday afternoon, a convoy of over ten cars snaked into the compound of the homestead of remanded former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), Thomas Kwoyelo in Acema Village, Ceri Parish in Pogo Sub-County, Amuru District.

In the homestead, three small grass thatched huts dotted the compound with each standing apart by about 10 meters.

Visibly miserable children sat on the verandahs of these three huts, watching rare visitors in their compound under trees that provided shade from the scorching sunshine.

As a tradition in most African homes, upon seeing the unusual visitors accompanied with counter terrorism police, the hosts brought out benches and mats for them to sit.

Among the family members present were Kwoyelo’s mother Roselina Oyella and his elder brother pastor George Abedo.

The visitors upon arrival, handed their hosts food packed in silver plates and a bottle of soda or water to enjoy during interactions.

However, one of Kwoyelo’s defense lawyers, Caleb Alaka realized that the hosts were not eating the food.

“Good people, eat the food before, it’s very safe and there are no bad intentions towards you by the government. Actually, to prove that there are no bad intentions, please bring me some food too and I eat,” Alaka convinced the hosts to eat the packed food brought for them.

Some of Kwoyelo’s defence lawyers led by Caleb Alaka at the suspect's homestead in in Amuru District on January 20, 2024.

Shortly, a pack of food was brought for Alaka and he started eating. It was only after his act that the hosts became comfortable to eat and drink.

The registrar of the International Crimes Division of the High Court, Juliet Hatanga, the organizer of the outreach, introduced the team she had travelled with including two justices of the court Susan Okalany and Richard Wabwire Wejuli, Kwoyelo’s defense team led by Alaka and Charles Dalton Opwonya coupled with the prosecution team.

“We are here to find possible witnesses for Kwoyelo because the law of this land requires every accused person to defend themselves and no one should be convicted without proper representation and defense,” Hatanga explained.

Likewise, Justice Wabwire who spoke on behalf of the judges, apologized for the trial taking very long without coming to conclusion.

“Nobody is interested in having Kwoyelo in incarceration for this long but there were circumstances that were beyond us but God willing, this matter will be done by mid this year,” Justice Wabwire said.

When it came to the plenary, Kwoyelo’s mother told the visitors that: “With the assurance I have got about the confidentiality of the defense witnesses, I will surely speak to my other sons to participate in the selection process of the defense witnesses,” Kwoyelo’s mother told the visitors.

Alaka chipped in and further assured the hosts that as defense counsel, they will do everything in their reach to protect Kwoyelo’s witnesses.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Kwoyelo’s pastor brother Abedo said since he is the eldest in the family, he will play the role of the father and be there for his younger brother Kwoyelo during his defense hearing that is expected to start next month.

When asked how many of Kwoyelo’s siblings are living within, in eloquent English, he replied: “Four sisters are alive and me, his elder brother.”

He also revealed that Kwoyelo had one son at that very homestead though none of his wives lived around.

Former commander of the Lords’ Resistance Army (LRA), Thomas Kwoyelo reacts in the dock at International Crimes Division of the High Court in Gulu District on December 18, 2023 after he was arraigned for a ruling on whether he had a case to answer. Photo/ Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Earlier on Friday during a court session, Alaka gave an update by saying their client Kwoyelo intends to line up 50 witnesses to defend himself when the defense starts very soon.

He further briefed the court that the defense team will be ready to start defending Kwoyelo on any day from February 5 on account that they would have completed assessing their would-be defense witnesses by February 4.

On December 18 last year, the court ruled that Kwoyelo shall defend himself on 78 counts under the case categories of crimes against humanity, war crimes and other serious crimes under the Penal Code Act.

Core to the ongoing outreach is for the court to facilitate the defense lawyers to identify and interview potential witnesses to defend Kwoyelo when the defense hearing starts before Gulu High Court.

The outreach is also highlighting the implication of the December 18 ruling that held that Kwoyelo has a case to answer and should therefore, defend himself and also give court an opportunity to get feedback from the stakeholders and also secure defense witnesses for Kwoyelo.

Kwoyelo’s trial for his alleged participation in the two-decade war in Northern Uganda, has been in the court system for close to 15 years.