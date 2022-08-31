Court okays talks for Museveni case against Monitor

The head of the High Court Civil Division in Kampala, Justice Musa Ssekaana, has granted Monitor Publications Ltd (MPL), publisher of Daily Monitor, more time to explore alternative mechanism of resolving the civil suit brought against the newspaper by President Museveni.

The President in his individual capacity sued the newspaper and its editor last year, alleging that a February 23, 2021 story titled, Museveni ‘inner circle’ got Covid jabs – US paper, defamed him.

This article was adapted from the American newspaper, the Wall Street Journal, which reported that members of the President’s inner circle were offered vaccines from China’s state-owned drug maker, Sinopharm.

During a mention of the case at the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala yesterday, MPL external lawyer James Nangwala submitted that he had been indisposed and sought a month’s adjournment of the case to enable him consult his client’s board of directors.

“My lord, this (yesterday) morning, I filed a joint scheduling memorandum. I have not had time to engage the board of the 2nd defendant (MPL), but I hinted to counsel for the plaintiff (Mr Museveni) by e-mail communication that it will be best to have this matter resolved by involving the board,” he told court.

Seeks to defer

Mr Peter Kauma, the lawyer representing Mr Museveni, welcomed the proposal but argued that the alternative mechanism be explored simultaneously with hearing of the case.

“I seek to have the proceedings go on such that in case the option does not work out, we would have moved forward,” he said.

Justice Ssekaana, however, agreed with Mr Nangwala’s submission and adjourned the case.

“Let’s give one month and see what comes out of the proposed settlement,” he said.

Justice Ssekaana asked the parties to return to court at 9:30am on October 3.

They are expected to report on the progress of the proposed alternative resolution approach.