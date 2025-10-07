Court okays Water commissioner’s contested stay in office

The High Court has refused to grant an interim order seeking to block Mr John Mary Vianney Twinomujuni from continuing to serve as commissioner for urban water supply and sewerage services in the Ministry of Water and Environment.

Justice Collins Acellam, delivering his ruling on October 2, said the applicant in the matter, Mr Brian Atuhire, had failed to show that there was an imminent threat or irreparable harm if the commissioner remained in office pending disposal of the main case.

“The purpose of an interim order is to preserve the status quo and prevent an imminent threat of injustice pending the determination of the main application for a temporary injunction,” Justice Acellam ruled.

The petitioner had raised questions over the impartiality of the Ministry of Water and Environment’s Permanent Secretary and the guidance provided by the Solicitor General.

Mr Twinomujuni has remained in office past his mandatory retirement age despite the current legal challenge to his re-employment on contract terms. The integrity of the appointment process has been scrutinised, specifically focusing on the actions of Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Alfred Okot Okidi, a respondent in the suit.

Mr Okidi has been sued together with Mr Twinomujuni, the Attorney General, and Head of Public Service Lucy Nakyobe. An affidavit by Head of Public Service Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, dated October 3, revealed that Dr Okidi recommended Twinomujuni’s appointment despite the availability of “eleven qualified Assistant Commissioners” for the post within the ministry.

Petitioners argue that Dr Okidi’s recommendation contravenes the Public Service Standing Orders (2021), which permit the re-employment of a pensioner only if the post requires “special skills” and the pensioner is the “only suitable candidate available.” They note the contradiction with customary practice, where previous commissioners retired and handed over oversight to the Permanent Secretary.

Dr Okidi defended his action in a separate affidavit, stating it was done in “good faith” and that stopping Twinomujuni’s duties would “gravely prejudice public service delivery” and create a “vacuum in leadership.”

Background

The legal dispute escalated following an advisory letter sent by the Solicitor General, Mr Pius Perry Biribonwoha, to the Public Service Commission (PSC) on September 25, a week before the court ruling. But Acellam, on October 2, dismissed Miscellaneous Application No. 704 of 2025, which sought an interim order to stop the processing of the contract and restrain Mr Twinomujuni from occupying the office. Justice Acellam ruled that while the applicant, Atuhire, successfully demonstrated a prima facie case and a pending substantive application, he failed to prove an “imminent threat” of injustice that would render the main application nugatory.