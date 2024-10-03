Court orders airlifting of Bunyoro king for specialised treatment

Hoima High Court has ordered that Bunyoro King (Omukama) Solomon Gafabusa Iguru I should be taken for specialized treatment in India or any other hospital in the world with the ‘best facilities.’

Hoima High Court Judge Jesse Byaruhanga’s ruling followed an application from 10 years ago by Prince Apolo Kisoro, the former Bunyoro Kingdom tourism minister and personal assistant to the monarch.

In his application, Kisoro highlighted that the king was ill, noting that he had secured appointments for the monarch with different hospitals in New Delhi.

Kisoro also outlined that he had mobilized enough financial resources to take care of the king’s treatment, travel and attendants abroad- thus the omukama wouldn’t be stuck anywhere.

The applicant was represented by lawyers Jotham Mugarura and Elias Tumwebaze, who submitted that the omukama has been sickly or ill and weak for a considerable time.

They noted that Kisoro was acting in the interest of the cultural head of Bunyoro.

“Once the Omukama secures the specialized medical treatment he will be able to perform his official duties,” the lawyers said.

Delivering his ruling, justice Byaruhanga maintained that the monarch “is mandated to enjoy his right to health irrespective of his current status.”

When contacted for a comment, Kisoro said he is happy with the order.

“This application has been in court for the last 10 years but am happy with the ruling,” he observed.

One of the witnesses in the case, Yoasi Isingoma, told reporters that Kisoro went to court after realizing that they had delayed to take the ailing king to hospital.”

Bunyoro chief prince Fred Mugenyi Rucunya, who is opposed to the Byakutaga administration, also welcomed the Hoima High Court ruling.

However, Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Prime Minister Andrew Byakutaga denounced Kisoro for being an imposter.

“The king’s family and our legal team will handle this matter. However, Kisoro is an imposter, and he forged the will of the omukama, and declared himself as the next king for Bunyoro,” Byakutaga told Monitor.

Citing ill health, people in Bunyoro's royal circles say the king has not been fully performing his duties since 2014.

As a result, there has been tension between the Byakutaga leadership and top members of the Babiito royal clan.