Court orders arrest of lawyer Mabirizi to serve 18-month jail term

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The judge’s decision was prompted by the State Attorney, Ms Patricia Mutesi’s argument that despite a standing court order warning Mr Mabirizi to desist from attacking judicial officers, he has continued making contemptuous posts on his social media platforms against Justice Ssekaana and the Judiciary at large thus seeking to have him committed to the civil prison as punishment for his actions.

Court has ordered for the immediate arrest of lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi to serve his 18-month jail term for his alleged continuous attack on judicial officers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.