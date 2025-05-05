Court orders arrest of sureties in Pastor Kayanja sodomy case

The trial of nine youths accused of falsely alleging sodomy against city pastor Robert Kayanja took a dramatic turn on Monday as Mwanga II Magistrates’ Court ordered the arrest of three sureties and heard an emotional testimony from one of the accused.

Grade One Magistrate Adams Byarugaba issued arrest warrants for Tracy Namugga, Patrick Ayebare, and Abdul Kayondo, the sureties for Moses Tumwine, who remains on the run after missing multiple court appearances.

“Despite efforts by police, Tumwine remains untraceable, and his sureties have failed in their legal obligation to produce him in court,” said Magistrate Byarugaba, adding that the trial would proceed in Tumwine’s absence.

During the hearing, Martin Kagolo, one of the accused, delivered an unsworn and emotionally charged testimony, recounting what he claimed were repeated incidents of sexual abuse by Pastor Kayanja and his aide, Moses Makyati. Since his statement was unsworn, the prosecution was unable to cross-examine him.

Kagolo told court that he was given money, gifts, and job placements in church structures before being allegedly assaulted. He said he was invited to private meetings under the pretext of church duties, which turned abusive. He also mentioned that during the COVID-19 lockdown, promises of travel abroad, financial rewards, and shelter were used to manipulate him.

“I was staying at a house Pastor Kayanja rented for us in Bunamwaya. But when we started demanding for our pay, he sent police to arrest us,” Kagolo told the court through tears.

Magistrate Byarugaba, however, redirected Kagolo at one point, stating that the court was focused on determining whether the accused had trespassed at Rubaga Miracle Centre and knowingly provided false information to the police.

Led by prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya, the State alleges that on September 17, 2021, the accused and others still at large entered Rubaga Miracle Centre intending to insult and annoy Pastor Kayanja—constituting criminal trespass.

The prosecution further contends that the accused gave false information to Detective Inspector of Police Cotilda Nandutu at Kawempe Police Station, claiming Pastor Kayanja had sodomized them, which they allegedly knew to be untrue.

While Israel Wasswa faces two separate charges—conspiracy to defeat justice and conspiracy to commit a felony—for allegedly fabricating unnatural offence claims against the pastor, the other accused face charges of criminal trespass and giving false information.

Court also heard that the accused allegedly forced their way into Lubaga Miracle Cathedral on the day in question, shouted vulgarities, and recorded statements falsely claiming they were sodomized by the pastor. Medical examinations reportedly contradicted their claims, as no physical evidence of abuse was found.

The accused include: Peter Serugo (21), Reagan Ssentongo (21), Moses Tumwine (25), Khalifah Labeeb (22), Alex Wakamala (22), Martins Kagolo (22), Israel Wasswa (25), Jamil Mwanda (22), and Aggrey Kinene (21).

Three of the accused remain on remand. The court scheduled the defense hearing for June 12.

