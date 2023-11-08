Court orders Construction Company to pay Shs100m

Court has ordered National Housing and Construction Company Limited (NHCC) to pay Shs100 million as general damages for contempt of a court order.

Court of Appeal Judge Christopher Gashirabake ruled that NHCC intentionally refused to open an access road for businesswoman Sarah Kemirembe as directed by the court.

“The Respondent is directed to provide access to the applicant, by complying with the lower court order within 90 days of this ruling. Failure to comply with this order and keeping in contempt with court orders, the Managing Director and Board Chairman of the respondent do hereby order their arrest until access is provided,” Justice Gashirabake ordered.

The court order followed a complaint against NHCC for defying a court order to re-open an access road that was being used by Ms Kemirembe to access her property or provide an alternative to enable her to read the public road.

According to the court documents, Ms Kemirembe’s property comprises six fully developed commercial apartments for which she lost revenue for 13 years due to NHCC’s violation of the court order.

It is stated that in 2008, NHCC constructed the Sunset Apartments adjacent to Ms Kemirembe’s housing estate and that the housing firm was sued for blocking an access road and an order was issued to direct for re-opening the access road to enable her access the suit property.

Court documents indicate that NHCC is aware of the court order which was never implemented but showed that it was making an effort to provide Ms Kemirembe with an alternative route where it was waiting for the requisite authorization from the National Environment Authority (NEMA).

Background

Court documents show that Ms Kemirembe is the registered proprietor of land comprising six commercial houses and other commercial apartments under construction at comprised in Block 22O Plots 526 and 1381.

It is stated that around 2008, NHCC constructed the Sunset Apartments adjacent to the suit property but in the process of construction, the firm blocked the only access road to the suit property.

In 2OO8, Ms Kemirembe sued NHCC before the Court at Nakawa seeking orders that the housing construction firm re-opens an access road it blocked during the construction of the Apartments or provide an alternative motor access to the suit property.