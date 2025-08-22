Court orders dfcu Bank to unfreeze accounts supporting 1,000 vulnerable children in Uganda

Court in Kampala on Thursday ordered dfcu Bank to unfreeze five bank accounts belonging to Dr Dennis Daniel Ssemugenyi, a business leader whose frozen accounts had been used to support the education of around 1,000 children.

The accounts had been frozen for nearly ten months over allegations of money laundering.

Justice Isaac Muwata of the High Court ruled that the state had failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations.

“I so order dfcu Bank to unfreeze the accounts of Daniel Dennis Investment Group Ltd with immediate effect. This Court finds that the continued freezing order is neither correct, legal, nor proper under Section 48 of the Criminal Procedure Code Act,” he said.

The judge noted that the freeze had disrupted crucial educational sponsorships.

“The frozen accounts supported over 1,000 children under the age of 15 years, which posed a critical educational need. There is no indication that lifting the freeze would irreparably compromise the ongoing investigations or enable immediate dissipation,” he added.

Justice Muwata emphasized that the state had more than ten months to gather evidence but had made no substantive progress.

He further said that the allegations of suspicious transactions or attempts to conceal funds were unproven and amounted to speculative claims.

Commenting on the ruling, Ssemugenyi’s lawyer, Annet Okwera, said the freeze had caused severe hardship.

“Banks have regulations, but to some extent they do not violate the rights of account holders. My client was supporting the orphans and vulnerable children who are now all stranded,” she told journalists following the ruling on Thursday.

Okwera also noted that while the accounts were officially frozen in September 2024, they were allegedly inaccessible from June 2024.

The accounts had been frozen following a complaint by Thorington Capital Markets Ltd., which claimed Dr Ssemugenyi had obtained $120,000 through false pretences in a deal for a $35 million non-recourse loan.

Ssemugenyi has maintained that the funds were legitimate and that Thorington later refunded the fees.

Attempts to reach dfcu Bank for comment were unsuccessful by press time Friday morning.