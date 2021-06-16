Court orders dismissal of drunk police sergeant filmed holding beer

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author

The Police Standby Disciplinary Court in Mityana District has ordered for the dismissal of Sgt Sam Omara who was filmed drunk while in uniform recently.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, Sgt Omara was recorded holding a bottle of beer and staggering in Mityana town as some onlookers cheered and others questioned whether it was right for him to drink alcohol at that time.

VIDEO: How will this drunk @PoliceUg officer be able to enforce law and order!

🎥 Courtesy #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/QKmu4M9aWB — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 13, 2021

He was arrested and charged yesterday with the offence of scandalous behavior before the disciplinary court chaired by chaired by Andrew Kaawa.

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala told this reporter that Omara was advised to appeal if he was dissatisfied with the court decision.

“The court chaired by Andrew Kaawa recommended that he should be dismissed from the police force and was advised to make an appeal within 14 days,” she said.