Court orders dismissal of two police officers over Shs30m robbery

The Police Disciplinary Standby Court has ordered for the dismissal, with disgrace, of the officer in charge of operations in Mityana District, Mr Dennis Cheptoyek and another policeman after they were found guilty of corrupt tendencies and scandalous behavior.

Wamala Region Police Spokesperson, Ms Racheal Kawala said that Mr Cheptoyek and Mr Amos Isanga during a night operation to enforce curfew last Friday, received a report of aggravated robbery of Shs30m from an employee of Thomas Investments Limited in Mityana District.

They responded to the report and arrested two suspects before recovering the money. However, instead of exhibiting it, the officers shared the loot between themselves.

“We did the investigations and arrested five people including three police officers. However, the stand by disciplinary court took action and charged the three police officers with corrupt tendencies and scandalous behavior. The court decided that two of the officers (Mr Cheptoyek and Isanga ) be dismissed from the force. The other one was found not guilty,” she said.

Ms Kawala said that during investigations, detectives searched the house of Mr Cheptoyek and recovered Shs14 million. The trio appeared before the police disciplinary court chaired by Senior Commissioner of Police Charles Birungi which sat at Mityana Central Police Station on Monday and Tuesday.

She said the two officers will again be arraigned before the Mityana Chief Magistrate’s Court to face criminal prosecution.

