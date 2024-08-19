Court orders govt to enhance pay of police legal officers

A court in Kampala has ordered the government through the Public Service Ministry to pay seven senior police officers and others within the category of legal officers all salary arrears resulting from underpayment of their enhanced salary.

High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana quashed the decision of the Ministry of Public Service to revise the salary structure of the police legal officers downwards below the enhanced salary scale.

“A declaratory order that the decision to revise the salary payments of the Uganda Police Force legal professionals downwards below the enhanced salary scale was a violation of the presidential directive and an attempt to undermine the Fountain of Honour,” the judge ruled.

The court also declared that the decision of the Ministry of Public Service to revise the salary structure of the police legal officers was unconstitutional and illegal.

Justice Ssekaana reasoned that it was an act of bad faith by some officials in the Ministry of Public Service to use the Circular Standing Instructions against a presidential directive to deny the applicants their increased salary.

The court decision followed a case in which seven high ranking serving police officers of varying ranks sued the government over the matter.

They are: Christine Nanding, Fred Paul Mirondo, Katrine Kusemererwa, Stephen Ibanda Kagoda, Victoria Rosemary Kirunda, Jimmy Chepkurui Shunu and Stella Ninsiima Rwambuka.

Court heard that in 2008, a policy was approved to enhance the salary of lawyers working with the government as a measure to control their exit from public to private practice and also to attract professionals to government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The police officers through their lawyers told the court that in 2010, the President directed that the salaries of the lawyers working with police should be enhanced in tandem with their counterparts working with the Attorney General’s chambers and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Court records show that from 2010 to 2022, the enhanced wages for lawyers were incorporated into the police wage bill and their salary scale put in tandem with those of their counterparts in the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

Court heard that subsequently, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service on October 17, 2022, wrote to the Inspector General of Police, raising allegations of overpayment of legal officers in the Force.

“Following the above, in March 2023, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Internal Affairs severally wrote to the 2nd -7th applicants and rescinded their earlier appointments which had been issued on July 6, 2022, and had been accepted,” reads the court documents.

Justice Ssekaana held that the actions of the Ministry of Public Service were in total violation of the right to legitimate expectation of the applicants who had received an enhanced salary in accordance with the presidential directive.

