Court orders police to arrest guardian of defiled teen after suspect offered Shs500,000

A magistrate at Buganda Road Court in Kampala has issued a warrant of arrest against the guardian of a 15-year-old girl who was defiled after she (the guardian) allegedly absconded from court and deliberately blocked the teen from testifying against the suspect.

The court’s Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi, granted the request by state attorney, Jane Frances Itae, who said Ms Judith Natuhera failed to appear in court despite several witness summons, thus frustrating the prosecution of the case.

“This court issues a warrant of arrest against Natuhera. She is a competent and compellable witness. The case is adjourned to September 15,” Mr Kayizzi ruled.

Ms Itae told the court that Natuhera’s continued absence had crippled efforts to proceed with the case in which a boda boda rider, David Muwanguzi, is accused of defiling the minor in July 2025.

“Your Worship, no witnesses have come to court. I seek a warrant of arrest against Judith Natuhera. She has refused to come to court and has also hidden the victim,” Ms Itae submitted.

The state says Muwanguzi had sex with the girl at Kyebando Kisalosalo in Kampala District on July 4, 2025, well knowing she was of under age.

The case was reported by the victim who was medically examined, and her findings were documented by the police.

Court records further show that investigators interviewed the suspect, documented the scene of crime through photography and a sketch plan, and recorded statements from neighbors. Since the biological parents of the child are deceased, Ms Natuhera was identified as the guardian and provided an initial statement.

However, her later conduct, including entering into a questionable compensation arrangement with the suspect and failing to appear in court has drawn scrutiny from both the chief magistrate and prosecution.

Rejected plea bargain

The case has been clouded by controversy since last month when the court threw out a Shs500,000 plea bargain deal reached between Muwanguzi and the guardian.

Plea Bargain is a justice system where an accused admits the alleged offence and in return, is handed a lenient sentence on conviction.

During that sitting, State Attorney Ivan Kyazze presented the arrangement, saying the guardian had admitted receiving the money in exchange for a lenient sentence for the suspect.

However, the magistrate rejected the deal, describing it as an affront to justice and a mockery of the seriousness of defilement.

“Where are the parents and the victim?” he asked at the time. “This cannot happen in my court. You defiled the girl, she went to the police and reported the matter. Now you go and sit with the parents to pay Shs500,000? I have rejected your plea bargain.”

The magistrate insisted the matter would be heard in full, stressing that justice for the victim could not be traded for money.



