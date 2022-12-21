Court orders police to vacate Lira-based Faizan Madina Mosque

The High Court in Lira has ordered Uganda Police Force to vacate Faizan Madina Mosque, Lira City, with immediate effect, describing their continuous deployment at the place of worship as illegal.

In October 2022, the Lira City security committee chaired by the Resident City Commissioner Lawrence Egole, deployed armed security personnel to protect lives and property there.

The deployment followed a bloody dispute between two rival Muslim factions; the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) and the Kibuli-based faction over the same property. Around that time, the dispute had already escalated with the UMSC-led faction allegedly attempting to attack the Kibuli-based camp, according to police.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, earlier told the Monitor that the deployment was to avert whatever intelligence was telling them.

“We got intelligence about the disagreement between the Muslim communities in Lira City and that there were plans of attacking each other but as security, the best thing we did was to make some deployment to avert whatever intelligence was telling us,” he said on October 27, 2022.

However, an originating Miscellaneous application number 11 of 2022 filed by Mr Babu Salim on behalf of others, had sought a declaration that the continued seizure of Faizan Madina Mosque by the police claiming to be acting on the instructions of the Attorney General (AG) was unlawful, unconstitutional and abuse of power.

The applicant further sought an order to compel the Uganda Police Force to vacate the mosque at Lira Primary School.

He also sought an order to compel the government to reopen the place of worship to allow him and other worshippers to exercise their fundamental rights to worship.

This matter came up for final disposal on December 20, 2022, before Chief Magistrate Samson Loum Abiti. It was in the presence of Counsel Obua Hamis for the applicant; the applicant, Counsel Elizabeth Nyakwebara for the respondents, and in the absence of the respondents; the Attorney General, District Police Commanders of Central, Lira City West and the North Kyoga regional police commander.

“It is hereby ordered as follows; that the application is hereby granted; that the police officers who have blocked the applicant and other members of Faizan Madina Mosque (Lira P7 Mosque) to access the said mosque must vacate with immediate effect,” Chief Magistrate Abiti ruled.